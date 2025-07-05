Eagles are still waiting for their Super Bowl LIX rings

For a team with aspirations to win a second Super Bowl in a row, it’s important to turn the page on the first one. The Eagles are still waiting to do that.

Nearly a month after the initial date for getting their championship rings, the Eagles are still waiting for the most coveted piece of jewelry in American sports.

The rings were supposed to be distributed on June 6. The event was postponed due to production issues, and there has been no news on when it will happen. (We asked the team on Friday for an update, but got no response. Which is fine, since it was July 4.)

At this point, the ring ceremony likely won’t happen until the team has gathered for training camp. When coach Nick Sirianni is hoping to have the team focused fully on the task at hand, and not navel gazing over last year’s accomplishments.

While they deserve to properly celebrate getting to the top of the NFL’s mountain, they’re about to retreat to the Valley of 0-0. Along with 31 other teams, all of which will be trying to do what the Eagles have done — and which will be using the Eagles as the ultimate measuring stick.

Every week, the Eagles will get the A+ game from each opponent. While they’re talented enough to do it again, it will take full focus and commitment and concentration.

Which means that, no, it’s not ideal for the players to be getting their Super Bowl LIX rings once the climb toward Super Bowl LX has officially begun.