Will Blackmon joins the cast of Good Morning Football

  
Published July 7, 2025 04:53 PM

The ever-changing cast of Good Morning Football has undergone another change.

Via AwfulAnnouncing.com, former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon has joined the cast for the upcoming season.

A fourth-round pick from Boston College in 2006, Blackmon spent four years with the Packers, two with the Giants, two with the Jaguars, and two with the Commanders. He last played in the NFL in 2016.

Blackmon, who also returned punts and kickoffs during his time in the NFL, was a member of the Super Bowl XLVI champion Giants.

He had served on a rotating cast of contributors following the departure of Akbar Gbaja-Biamila after one season. Blackmon did enough to get the full-time gig.

The show has been in a state of flux for most of the past year, with a surprising move of the production from New York to Los Angeles (and a 5:00 a.m. local start time) and the departure of multiple members of the cast, including Jason McCourty and Peter Schrager.