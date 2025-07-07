Terry Bradshaw makes a crack about Tom Brady’s Fox contract

When we last heard from Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, he was telling Aaron Rodgers to “chew on bark.” Bradshaw now has a bone to pick with another all-time great.

Sort of.

Appearing on something called To The Point — Home Services Podcast (i.e., Terry got a nice little check), Bradshaw riffed on the 10-year, $375 million contract that his employer, Fox, gave to Tom Brady.

While commenting on the money Fox made from its massive Super Bowl audience, Bradshaw said this, via Brandon Contes of AwfulAnnouncing.com: "[I]f I go in there and ask for a raise, ‘Well, we don’t have any . . . we’re running a little tight.’ Well, you just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I’ll take it. I did some bad deals, that’s what it was.”

Bradshaw has worked for Fox since it got the NFL package, in 1994.

Some would say Fox did a very bad deal with Brady, chasing a name and not truly getting a fair return on the investment (especially given the consensus opinion on his performance in 2024). But, hey, everyone wants to have a cool friend. Tom Brady is the cool friend of the moment. It has gotten him sweetheart deals with the likes of Delta (because Ed Bastin wanted a cool friend), and it got him a below-market stake in the Raiders (because Mark Davis wanted a cool friend). Someone at Fox wanted a cool friend, too — and got one.

It’s not a complaint. It’s an acknowledgement of the reality that there can be very real financial benefits in being someone’s cool friend. Brady has become the GOAT of leveraging cool friendship into cold, hard cash.