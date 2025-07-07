 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry Bradshaw makes a crack about Tom Brady’s Fox contract

  
Published July 7, 2025 07:15 PM

When we last heard from Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, he was telling Aaron Rodgers to “chew on bark.” Bradshaw now has a bone to pick with another all-time great.

Sort of.

Appearing on something called To The Point — Home Services Podcast (i.e., Terry got a nice little check), Bradshaw riffed on the 10-year, $375 million contract that his employer, Fox, gave to Tom Brady.

While commenting on the money Fox made from its massive Super Bowl audience, Bradshaw said this, via Brandon Contes of AwfulAnnouncing.com: "[I]f I go in there and ask for a raise, ‘Well, we don’t have any . . . we’re running a little tight.’ Well, you just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I’ll take it. I did some bad deals, that’s what it was.”

Bradshaw has worked for Fox since it got the NFL package, in 1994.

Some would say Fox did a very bad deal with Brady, chasing a name and not truly getting a fair return on the investment (especially given the consensus opinion on his performance in 2024). But, hey, everyone wants to have a cool friend. Tom Brady is the cool friend of the moment. It has gotten him sweetheart deals with the likes of Delta (because Ed Bastin wanted a cool friend), and it got him a below-market stake in the Raiders (because Mark Davis wanted a cool friend). Someone at Fox wanted a cool friend, too — and got one.

It’s not a complaint. It’s an acknowledgement of the reality that there can be very real financial benefits in being someone’s cool friend. Brady has become the GOAT of leveraging cool friendship into cold, hard cash.