TreVeyon Henderson clears concussion protocol, set to play vs. Jets

The Patriots will have one of their key offensive weapons for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

TreVeyon Henderson has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play tomorrow, New England announced.

Henderson was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before he was upgraded to a full participant on Friday’s injury report.

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Henderson leads the Patriots with 776 yards rushing with seven touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He’s also recorded 35 catches for 221 yards with one TD.

Additionally, New England has downgraded fullback Jack Westover to questionable for Sunday’s game with an illness.