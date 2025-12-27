Patriots place Mack Hollins on injured reserve

The Patriots will not have one of their key receivers for at least the rest of the regular season and the early portion of the postseason.

New England announced on Saturday that receiver Mack Hollins has been placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

Hollins has been a key receiver for the Patriots throughout 2025, as he is third on the club with 46 receptions and 550 yards. He’s also recorded a pair of touchdowns.

As a corresponding move, New England signed defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Additionally, defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and defensive back Kobee Minor were elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets.