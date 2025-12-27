Cardinals place LT Paris Johnson on injured reserve

For the second consecutive season, Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. will end the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Johnson injured his knee in the Week 14 loss to the Rams and hasn’t played since. He missed the final two games of the 2024 season with a knee injury.

The Cardinals now have 22 players on injured reserve, with Sean Murphy-Bunting on the non-football injury list.

Rookie Josh Fryar has replaced Johnson this season, with Demontrey Jacobs also getting some snaps at the position.

The Cardinals used the roster spot to promote defensive lineman Zachary Carter from the practice squad.

They also announced they elevated cornerback Jaden Davis and wide receiver Steven Sims from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.