Terry Bradshaw calls Steelers potentially signing Aaron Rodgers “a joke”

It’s safe to say Terry Bradshaw won’t be offering to allow Aaron Rodgers to wear No. 12 with the Steelers. It’s even safer to say Rodgers wouldn’t accept.

Bradshaw was blunt, as he often is, regarding the Steelers’ decision to wait indefinitely on Rodgers.

“That’s a joke,” Bradshaw said on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, Arkansas (via CBSSports.com). “That is just to me is a joke. What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? . . . . That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Bradshaw believes the Steelers should have given 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett more of a chance.

“I liked Kenny Pickett,” Bradshaw said “I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. And when they got him to Pittsburgh, here’s what they didn’t do. They didn’t protect him . . . they didn’t get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect, and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.

“And then they throw a kid in there for two years and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run blocking team. And therefore they say Pickett was a failure. He wasn’t a failure, the Steelers were a failure.”

The Steelers are willing to give Rodgers as much time as he wants because they believe, with Rodgers at quarterback, they won’t fail in 2025.

It all depends on what counts as success. Making the playoffs? Winning a playoff game? Getting to the conference championship?

Rodgers simply needs a season strong enough to cause his 2024 experience with the Jets to be viewed as an aberration. The Steelers and their fans could be aiming a lot higher than that.