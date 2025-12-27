Chargers miss late FG, Texans up 14-3 at halftime

The Chargers had a couple of chances to cut into the Texans’ lead before halftime in Los Angeles on Saturday, but they couldn’t make anything of them.

Cameron Dicker missed a 32-yard field goal wide right with 10 seconds to play in the half and the Texans remain up 14-3 with 30 minutes left to play as a result. Dicker’s field goal attempt came after the Chargers took over on the Houston 32-yard line thanks to C.J. Stroud’s second interception of the first half.

The miss was the first of Dicker’s career on a kick inside of 40 yards.

Stroud apparently didn’t see Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden standing between him and wide receiver Christian Kirk and the play gave the Chargers some life after they threw an interception of their own. A Justin Herbert toss to tight end Oronde Gadsden Jr. went off the rookie’s hands and into the waiting mitts of Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on the Houston 1-yard line.

Stroud’s first interception came after Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage and safety Derwin James reeled it in for the takeaway. That led to the only Chargers points of the first half, but Dicker’s field goal didn’t do much to dent the lead that the Texans built with long touchdown passes on their first two possessions of the game.

Stroud opened the game 6-of-6 for 151 yards, but finished the half 10-of-18 for 185 yards. Herbert is 10-of-14 for 123 yards and he’s been sacked three times.