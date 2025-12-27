Eagles-Commanders late-game fight results in six fines

Last Saturday, an Eagles’ two-point conversion during garbage time sparked a brawl that resulted in three ejections.

It also triggered six fines.

For the Eagles, guard Tyler Steen received a pair of $8,435 fines; one for “striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing” and the other for taking a swing at an opponent.

For the Commanders, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was fined $20,288 for taking a swing, safety Quan Martin was fined $11,572 for “striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing,” safety Will Harris was fined $11,593 for a facemask, and cornerback Mike Sainristil was fined $9,725 for “striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.

The fines (subject to appeals) total $70,048. Steen, Kinlaw, and Martin were ejected at the time.

And these two teams play again next weekend.