 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision

July 7, 2025 01:33 PM
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss the latest on the Chiefs stadium decision, NFL Europe, whether Jon Gruden will coach again in the NFL and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
2:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
4:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
3:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
3:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
7:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
4:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
3:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
2:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
01:12
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
ohiogovernor.jpg
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250702.jpg
17:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
nbc_pftpm_waller_250702.jpg
04:23
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
nbc_pftpm_stewart_250702.jpg
08:19
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
nbc_pft_18gameszn_250701.jpg
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
nbc_pftpm_tjwattfuture_250701.jpg
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
03:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
05:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
07:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
04:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
nbc_pftpm_coacheshotseat_250627.jpg
08:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pftpm_tuckersituation_250627.jpg
08:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
nbc_pftpm_commandersnewstadium_250627.jpg
04:01
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_cyc_tdfmerlier_250707.jpg
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3finish_250707.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
nbc_roto_lakers_250707.jpg
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
nbc_bte_fritzkhachanov_250707.jpg
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
nbc_roto_nbachampionv2_250707.jpg
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
nbc_bte_anisimovapavlyuchenkova_250707.jpg
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
nbc_roto_knicksfutures_250707.jpg
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
nbc_cyc_tdfphilipsencrash_250707.jpg
04:27
Philipsen out of Tour de France after scary crash
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
05:48
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
stage_3_preview_raw.jpg
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
nbc_dog_fetchitv2_250706.jpg
06:04
IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_flyingdiscv2_250706.jpg
09:21
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional