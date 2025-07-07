Patrick Mahomes: We have so many weapons, just have to maximize them

There have been several moments in recent seasons when it felt like the Chiefs were short on receiving options for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Mahomes does not believe that will be an issue in 2025.

The Chiefs have Rashee Rice back from last season’s knee injury and they re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to go with Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore, and fourth-round pick Jalen Royals at wide receiver. Travis Kelce and Noah Gray return at tight end while Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Elijah Mitchell make up the running back group.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Mahomes was asked if this is the deepest group of weapons he’s had around him in Kansas City. Mahomes said he believes that it is and that the team has to focus on making the most of everyone’s talents.

“I think it’s gonna come from everywhere,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, you’ve got Rashee being back. He looks great. You have Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year. You have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere. You add in Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer. Noah Gray, a great tight end, and everybody that we’ve added to all those different rooms. We have so many weapons. Let’s go out there and just maximize it all. It’s not gonna be just one person. It’s gonna be the entire offense going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are.”

Brown and Pacheco joined Rice in missing large stretches of time with injuries last season, so the makeup of the group on July 7 isn’t guaranteed to be the same throughout the season. As long as all hands are on deck, though, there will be plenty of places for Mahomes to go with the ball as long as he has time to make the deliveries.

