Dolphins announce trade for Darren Waller

Tight end Darren Waller is officially a member of the Dolphins.

Waller’s move to Miami was reported last week and the Dolphins announced the move on Monday. Waller retired after playing the 2023 season for the Giants, but has agreed to come out of retirement for the AFC East club.

The Giants will also send a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to the Dolphins and they will receive a 2026 sixth-round selection from Miami.

Waller had 197 catches for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, but injuries limited his availability over the next three years. He had 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with the Giants.

The Dolphins recently traded Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, so Waller will join Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, Jalin Conyers, and Hayden Rucci.