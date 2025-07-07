 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins announce trade for Darren Waller

  
Published July 7, 2025 05:40 PM

Tight end Darren Waller is officially a member of the Dolphins.

Waller’s move to Miami was reported last week and the Dolphins announced the move on Monday. Waller retired after playing the 2023 season for the Giants, but has agreed to come out of retirement for the AFC East club.

The Giants will also send a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to the Dolphins and they will receive a 2026 sixth-round selection from Miami.

Waller had 197 catches for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, but injuries limited his availability over the next three years. He had 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with the Giants.

The Dolphins recently traded Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, so Waller will join Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, Jalin Conyers, and Hayden Rucci.