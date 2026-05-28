Free agent Von Miller is lobbying for the Broncos to sign him

Free agent edge rusher Von Miller has expressed a desire to play in 2026. The market, though, has been “quiet” so far, Miller said Wednesday.

Miller’s wish is for a reunion with the Broncos, who traded him to the Rams during the 2021 season. Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports that the Broncos haven’t shown interest in signing Miller, but that hasn’t stopped Miller from working General Manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

“I lobby. I do lobby,” Miller said, via Parker. “I lobby publicly. I lobby privately. I do lobby. I think there’s no question the type of environment I bring to a locker room and to a team. I don’t like to pat myself on the back, but at 37 years old I can still roll out of bed and rush the quarterback. I’m still a great guy in the locker room. I bring great energy, and I’m going to make sure everybody is ready to go.”

Miller made nine sacks with the Commanders last season, his most since 2021 when he made 9.5.

“Last year I played 37 percent of the defensive snaps,” Miller said. “Thirty [percent] with the Denver Broncos, and I feel like I can do the same exact thing I did with the Washington Commanders.”

Miller won a Super Bowl with the Broncos, earning MVP honors in the process, and another with the Rams. He would like nothing better than to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Denver.

He said he would help Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, and Bonitto recently said it would be “amazing” to be able to learn from Miller.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t start. Obviously, I wouldn’t play special teams,” Miller said. “But I will say, the type of room that we would have, the outside linebackers with me, Nik Bonitto, we’d be a force. Whatever coach we have going on, I would just contribute to that. The defense that we’d have. I’d love to bring back those Super Bowl 50 vibes.

“I would love to assist and be a vice president to Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton. I’ve been the guy and also I’ve been the vice president as well. I’d love to contribute to us getting back to the glory land, holding up that trophy and confetti falling again. For me, my whole entire life, I’ve helped guys be the best version of themselves and I’d love to do that back here with the Denver Broncos back home.”