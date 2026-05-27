Bengals are in “ongoing conversation” with NFL to host 2029 draft

The next two drafts have been awarded. The third one could be on the way.

Via the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission and the Bengals have engaged in an “ongoing conversation with the NFL” to host the 2029 NFL draft.

Per the report, the Bengals have submitted a letter of interest. Cincinnati has not submitted a formal bid at this point.

For now, there’s no timeline for a decision.

The 2027 NFL draft will be held in D.C. Last week, the NFL awarded the 2028 NFL draft to Minneapolis.

If the draft happens in Cincinnati, where would it occur? Said Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission executive director Ben Huffman, “Wherever [the NFL] would like it to be, we will make it happen.”

That’s the right attitude. Nearly every NFL city wants the draft. That gives the NFL the ability to dictate any and all terms to any city that gets it.