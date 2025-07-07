Chiefs get a one-year extension of their offer to move to Kansas

The Chiefs won’t be leaving Kansas City. Unless they leave Kansas City. For Kansas City.

Kansas applied a June 30, 2025 deadline to its offer to build a new stadium for the Chiefs. The Chiefs requested an extension. On Monday, Kansas provided it.

Via WIBW.com, the new deadline is June 30, 2026.

That gives the team nearly a full year to pick one state or the other. It also allows them to leverage one against the other, in search of the best possible deal.

Which makes it the best possible outcome for the Chiefs. Missouri, how badly do you want to keep the team? Kansas, how badly do you want to snatch it?

For now, Kansas wants it badly enough to move the prior deadline by an entire year, knowing full well that, in the end, the Chiefs could simply be using Kansas to get the best possible deal from Missouri.

Beyond playing one governmental partner against the other, the Chiefs at some point will have to decide between a renovated Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, or a new, domed stadium in Kansas — which could come with hosting a Super Bowl.

There’s a good chance the team already knows its preference. There’s no reason to disclose it, however, if there’s a way to still get a better deal from one state, given the possibility that the Chiefs will go to the other state instead.