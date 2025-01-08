Jets, Raiders request interview with Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

Is this the cycle where Steve Spagnuolo lands a head coaching job?

There are at least two teams that would like to speak with Kansas City’s famed defensive coordinator.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Jets have put in an interview request for Spagnuolo and per Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders have also put in an interview request for their AFC West-rival’s DC.

Spagnuolo, 65, has been with the Chiefs since 2019, helping coach the team to three Super Bowl victories in that time. He has previously coached for the Giants in two separate stints as defensive coordinator — winning Super Bowl XLII with New York to cap the 2007 season — also serving as interim head coach in 2017.

Spagnuolo was the Rams’ head coach from 2009-2011, going 10-38 in those three seasons. But with that stint long in the rearview mirror, Spagnuolo has ostensibly more than earned another shot at being a head coach.

