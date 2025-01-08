 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets, Raiders request interview with Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

  
Published January 8, 2025 02:03 PM

Is this the cycle where Steve Spagnuolo lands a head coaching job?

There are at least two teams that would like to speak with Kansas City’s famed defensive coordinator.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Jets have put in an interview request for Spagnuolo and per Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders have also put in an interview request for their AFC West-rival’s DC.

Spagnuolo, 65, has been with the Chiefs since 2019, helping coach the team to three Super Bowl victories in that time. He has previously coached for the Giants in two separate stints as defensive coordinator — winning Super Bowl XLII with New York to cap the 2007 season — also serving as interim head coach in 2017.

Spagnuolo was the Rams’ head coach from 2009-2011, going 10-38 in those three seasons. But with that stint long in the rearview mirror, Spagnuolo has ostensibly more than earned another shot at being a head coach.