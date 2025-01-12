 Skip navigation
Jets announce virtual interviews with Chris Spielman, Ryan Grigson

  
Published January 11, 2025 07:29 PM

The Jets completed virtual interviews with Ryan Grigson and Chris Spielman for their General Manager vacancy, the team announced Saturday.

Spielman, 59, has been the special assistant to the president, CEO and chairperson for the Lions since 2021. He helped the Lions in hiring General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit won a franchise-record 15 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

After he retired from the NFL, Spielman worked for Fox and ESPN as a broadcaster. He also spent seven seasons as a television analyst for the Lions in the preseason.

Grigson, 52, has held various positions with a number of NFL, Canadian and Arena league teams since 1998. In 2022, he became the senior vice president of player personnel of the Vikings.

Before joining the Vikings, Grigson held multiple positions with the Rams (1999) and the Eagles (2004-10) before the Colts hired him as G.M. Grigson then worked for the Browns (2017; then 2020-21), with two years as a consultant in Seattle (2018-19) sandwiched in between his years in Ohio.