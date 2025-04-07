Geno Smith: Pete Carroll and I have unfinished business, I’ll run through a wall for him

New Raiders quarterback Geno Smith started for coach Pete Carroll for two seasons in Seattle, and he’s excited to get it going again in Las Vegas.

“There is unfinished business,” Smith said of what he and Carroll want to accomplish together. “When people think about my story, Coach Carroll is a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would have, and he saw the hard work I was putting in, he saw the things behind the scenes that I do that allowed me to get this opportunity. To be able to play for him, to be part of this organization, it means everything to myself and my family. I was just telling him, I’ll run through a wall for him, and he knows that.”

Smith said Carroll is everything a player could ask for in a head coach.

“He’s very relatable. He loves all of his players like they’re his kids. He treats us all the same. He treats us like men. He allows us to make decisions. He allows us to be ourselves,” Smith said. “He’s legendary. His track record speaks for itself. He competes every single day and that’s what I love about him.”