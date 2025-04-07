NFLPA hires Liz Allen to serve as new chief external affairs officer

Last week, the NFL hired a new general counsel. This week, the NFL Players Association has hired a new spokesperson.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Washington insider Liz Allen will be the union’s new chief external affairs officer. She’ll oversee communications and public affairs.

She replaces George Atallah, who left in January after more than 15 years.

“As we navigate the rapid pace of change in our sport, [Allen’s] experience will help us elevate our members’ voices and clearly convey their priorities, driving a more player-centric future for the NFL,” NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said in a statement.

Allen has worked in both the Biden and Obama administrations.

“The 2,200 members of the NFLPA are the heart and soul of America’s most popular sport, and they must play a leading role in determining how football evolves safely and sustainably,” Allen said, via Fischer. “I’m eager to join the NFLPA and stand alongside our staff and members in this fight.”

In theory, there’s no real fight to be had until March 2031, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. With the league planning to start negotiations for an 18th game as soon as June 2025, however, things could get interesting in the short term, as the NFLPA has to decide whether to refuse the overtures or to agree to an extra game in exchange for commensurate concessions.