 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars pick up Travon Walker’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 7, 2025 02:14 PM

The Jaguars have made an expected move to keep one of their key players under contract.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that the club has picked up defensive end Travon Walker’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2026.

Walker, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 draft. While he had 3.5 sacks as a rookie, his production increased in Year 2 with 10.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits.

He was able to replicate that production in 2024, tallying 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Walker is now set to earn a projected $14.751 million guaranteed in 2026.