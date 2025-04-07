Jaguars pick up Travon Walker’s fifth-year option

The Jaguars have made an expected move to keep one of their key players under contract.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that the club has picked up defensive end Travon Walker’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2026.

Walker, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 draft. While he had 3.5 sacks as a rookie, his production increased in Year 2 with 10.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits.

He was able to replicate that production in 2024, tallying 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Walker is now set to earn a projected $14.751 million guaranteed in 2026.