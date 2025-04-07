 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Safety-based assault on tush push is incomplete without NFLPA involvement

  
Published April 7, 2025 02:38 PM

There’s an ongoing assault against the tush push. And one of the reasons for removing it from the rulebook is player safety. If so, it’s fair to know what the players think.

It became clear last week that the tush-push opponents are pointing to two things: safety and aesthetics. On the former, there’s no injury data to support that it presents a heightened risk of injury. It’s all hypothetical and speculative.

And incomplete.

What does the NFL Players Association think about the tush push? On Monday afternoon, the union declined to comment on any internal discussions about the play.

Regardless, if it’s truly a safety issue, the union should be involved. The union needs to be involved. If the union isn’t involved, it looks like it’s not a safety issue. It looks like safety is being used as a pretext to remove the play from the game.

Maybe the NFL hasn’t involved the union in the analysis because the league fears the union would say something like this: Since there’s no data to support that it’s an unacceptable injury risk, we’re OK with it; why aren’t you?