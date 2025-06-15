Re-entering the draft isn’t a viable option for Shemar Stewart

With the Bengals and first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart dug in over a misguided effort by the team to change an obscure potion of the team’s boilerplate contract language without offering a corresponding concession, Stewart doesn’t have many options.

The nuclear option would be for Stewart to sit out the entire season and re-enter the draft. While the NIL era will reduce the urgency of many incoming NFL players to get paid, it’s a lot of money to give up. Among other things, Stewart is missing out on a slotted signing bonus in excess of $10 million.

And it’s unlikely that he’d be taken in the same spot — 17th overall — if he doesn’t play in 2025. For starters, he’d be competing with a fresh crop of players who will have played in the upcoming football season. Then there’s the question Michael Holley raised on Friday’s PFT Live: Would teams shy away from Stewart because he dared to buck the system?

On one hand, some teams may relish the ability to stick it to the Bengals, who have a well-earned reputation for putting business issues ahead of football concerns. On the other hand, thou shalt not rebel against the sorting-hat “honor and privilege” known as the NFL draft.

Regardless, it won’t be easy for Stewart to walk away from his $10 million signing bonus and total four-year deal in the range of $19 million. Especially since that number would likely be much smaller a year from now. And since he would have to give up playing football for a full year, all in the name of proving a point.

Whether that means Stewart eventually will blink and agree to the team’s new default language remains to be seen. If he’s going to do it, he needs to get any and all gripes about the team out of his system before he puts pen to paper.

After he signs, he’ll risk his future guarantees if he dares to “make any public comment . . . that breaches Player’s obligation of loyalty to Club and/or undermines the public’s respect for the Club, Club coaches, or Club management.”

So air your grievances now, Shemar. Once you’re under contract, the Bengals will be squatting on your First Amendment rights.