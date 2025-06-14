It’s a Father’s Day Father of Mine giveaway weekend

Michael Holley has spoken.

The once-per-week PFT Live co-host has read Father of Mine. And he likes it. He shared a surprise review of the book during Friday’s PFT Live season finale. (The video is attached to this blurb.)

You can get the ebook for a mere 99 cents on Amazon. It’s an incredible bargain. A stupidly low price. It’s the continuation of a misguided New Year’s resolution to make the Father of Mine and Son of Mine ebooks available for less than a dollar for all of 2025.

I don’t care about the money, obviously. The goal is to give you something to fill the space between football games. And with fewer than three months to go until the next football season starts, you can pass the time by diving into both books.

And since it’s Father’s Day weekend, I’ll be giving away three signed copies of the print edition. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Father’s Day weekend 2025 giveaway.” I’ll get them signed and stuffed and sent later this week.

Send the email. Download the ebooks. Take it from Michael Holley.