Report: Bengals, Trey Hendrickson resume communication as he seeks contract extension

The Bengals have resumed communication with Trey Hendricks as he seeks a long-term contract extension, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Fowler characterized the conversions as delivering “some optimism” regarding the edge rusher’s future with the team.

Hendrickson skipped the entire offseason program. Hendrickson, who is under contract for 2025, now is subject to a $16,459 fine for missing the first day, $32,920 for the second day and $49,374 for the third day for missing last week’s mandatory minicamp.

He did show up to the team’s workout May 13, dressed in street clothes, to air his grievances about the Bengals’ “lack of communication.”

Hendrickson, 30, is one of three of the league’s best edge rushers looking for a long-term deal. Dallas’ Micah Parsons and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt also currently are in stalemates with their teams.

Hendrickson made clear he will not play this season under his current deal. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $15.8 million with a salary cap hit of $18.6 million in 2025.

Hendrickson has four consecutive Pro Bowls since joining the Bengals and has 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. He earned All-Pro honors last season after leading the league in sacks.