Trey Hendrickson says he won’t play under current contract

  
Published May 13, 2025 01:01 PM

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson made an appearance at the team’s offseason program for the first time on Tuesday, but it wasn’t to take part in their workout.

Hendrickson was dressed for a round of golf rather than any football work and he timed his attendance for a day when the media would also be present. Hendrickson spoke to those reporters after the session about his ongoing contractual issues with the team.

Hendrickson said, via multiple reporters, that his Monday statement about the lack of recent negotiations with the team came after hearing from head coach Zac Taylor that he would be fined for missing the team’s mandatory minicamp. Hendrickson took that and the lack of interest in talking to mean that no deal will come in that timeframe and said, via Charlie Clifford of WLWT, that he’s been “very disappointed with the communication that’s been had.”

What Hendrickson will do for minicamp remains to be seen, but he said that he does not plan to play this season under his current contract. He reiterated that he believes that the team committed to working out a long-term deal in the past and that they have since shifted to pushing for a shorter deal.

That’s not something Hendrickson wants and that suggests that there’s not going to be an end to the standoff in Cincinnati for some time.