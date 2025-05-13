 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson present in street clothes for Bengals’ Tuesday workout

  
Published May 13, 2025 11:18 AM

Trey Hendrickson released a statement on Monday noting his displeasure with the state of his contract negotiations with the Bengals.

But the defensive end has nevertheless reported to the building.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Hendrickson is present for the Bengals’ offseason program workout that is open to the media on Tuesday. But he is in street clothes, indicating that he will not actively participate on the field.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have been engaged in a public back-and-forth over his contract. On Monday, Hendrickson’s statement said that there have not been any negotiations between his camp and the team since the draft.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn has said, “it’s on [Hendrickson] to be happy at some point” and that Hendrickson “should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at.”

Hendrickson later called those comments “disappointing” and “frustrating.”

Hendrickson is entering the last year of his contract with the Bengals and is slated to make $15.8 million in base salary. He’s recorded 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. That mark led the league in 2024.

Cincinnati is also at a contract impasse with its top two draft picks, as neither No.17 overall pick Shemar Stewart nor second-round pick Demetrius Knight participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend.