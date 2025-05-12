Trey Hendrickson: No communication with Bengals has taken place since the draft

As offseason programs continue across the league, the NFL’s 2024 sack leader remains unhappy with his current team.

In a statement issued to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive end Trey Hendrickson said he and the Bengals remain at an impasse when it comes to his contract.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft,” Hendrickson said. “The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating.

“I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Hendrickson is entering the last year of his contract with the Bengals and is slated to make $15.8 million in base salary. He has been pushing for a new contract from Cincinnati, but to this point, the organization has not made him a satisfactory offer.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn has said, “it’s on [Hendrickson] to be happy at some point” and that Hendrickson “should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at.”

Hendrickson later called those comments “disappointing” and “frustrating.”

Hendrickson signed with Cincinnati in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the Saints. He’s recorded 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, leading the league in the category in 2024.