Simms: Shedeur Sanders patting the ball is a non-issue

In the aftermath of the Colorado Pro Day on Friday, a player-sparked debate emerged regarding the fact that quarterback Shedeur Sanders patted the ball before throwing it.

Jets safety Andre Cisco got it started. Giants receiver Darius Slayton responded. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got involved.

The defenders said it was a problem. Slayton said it’s no big deal.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who co-hosts PFT Live four days per week in the offseason, shared his views on the issue during Monday’s show. Per Simms, it’s a non-issue.

We showed video of more than a few quarterbacks who pat the ball before starting the throwing motion. All-time greats, including Tom Brady, Joe Montana, John Elway, and Patrick Mahomes. (Elway did it on the throw that capped The Drive.)

Throwing motion and eye placement are far more important, when it comes to not giving defenders more time to intercept a pass and/or to get to the quarterback before he gets rid of the ball.

Quarterbacks have been patting the ball for decades. Suddenly, when Shedeur Sanders does it, it’s an issue? And it’s not an issue from anonymous scouts and/or shouting heads. It’s a player-driven issue.

On this specific issue, one former player firmly believes the players are wrong.

