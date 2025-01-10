Patriots announce interview with Ben Johnson is done

The Patriots announced that they have completed an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their vacant head coaching position.

Johnson is set to interview with three other teams in the coming days. He’ll meet with the Raiders on Friday and then has the Jaguars and Bears lined up for Saturday.

All of the interviews will take place remotely as NFL rules preclude assistants from NFL teams from meeting in person at this point.

That was not the case for the other three candidates that the Patriots met with this week. Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton make up that group and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn passed on the chance to meet with the club.

Vrabel has been pegged by many as the favorite to land the job and could be hired at any time because the Rooney Rule requirements have been satisfied.