Ben Johnson set to interview with Patriots, Raiders on Friday

The Lions are off this weekend, but offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is set for a busy couple of days.

Johnson is set to interview for four teams looking for new head coaches over the next couple of days. Per multiple reports, Johnson will meet with the Patriots and Raiders on Friday before moving on to speak to the Jaguars and Bears on Saturday.

All of the interviews will take place remotely as candidates currently employed by NFL teams can’t meet in person at this point in the search process.

Johnson’s work with the Lions over the last three seasons has made him a popular candidate in three straight head coaching cycles. He pulled his name from consideration the last two years and it remains to be seen if the third time will be the charm for Johnson’s move up the coaching ladder.