 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots fire Jerod Mayo after only one season

  
Published January 5, 2025 05:19 PM

When the Patriots parted ways with long-time coach Bill Belichick last year, they quickly moved to promote inside linebackers Jerod Mayo to the top job.

As it turned out, Mayo’s ascension was part of a predetermined succession plan, with Mayo being promised the position multiple years before Belichick left.

Ultimately, Mayo got one year on the job.

The Patriots have fired Mayo, per multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, in the aftermath of a Week 18 win over the Bills. The victory cost the Patriots the first overall pick in the draft.

Mayo joined the coaching staff in 2019, four years after his playing career ended. He went 4-13 in one year with the team.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008, Mayo was only the third head coach hired by owner Robert Kraft. After Bill Parcells (whom Kraft inherited) left after the 1996 season, Kraft hired Pete Carroll. After the 1999 season, Kraft fired Carroll and traded for Belichick.

Now, Kraft will conduct his first full-blown coaching search since the hiring of Belichick.