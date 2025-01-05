Patriots fire Jerod Mayo after only one season

When the Patriots parted ways with long-time coach Bill Belichick last year, they quickly moved to promote inside linebackers Jerod Mayo to the top job.

As it turned out, Mayo’s ascension was part of a predetermined succession plan, with Mayo being promised the position multiple years before Belichick left.

Ultimately, Mayo got one year on the job.

The Patriots have fired Mayo, per multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, in the aftermath of a Week 18 win over the Bills. The victory cost the Patriots the first overall pick in the draft.

Mayo joined the coaching staff in 2019, four years after his playing career ended. He went 4-13 in one year with the team.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008, Mayo was only the third head coach hired by owner Robert Kraft. After Bill Parcells (whom Kraft inherited) left after the 1996 season, Kraft hired Pete Carroll. After the 1999 season, Kraft fired Carroll and traded for Belichick.

Now, Kraft will conduct his first full-blown coaching search since the hiring of Belichick.