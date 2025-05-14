 Skip navigation
First look emerges of Nicholas Cage as John Madden (and Chrisian Bale as Al Davis)

  
Published May 14, 2025 12:58 PM

When word emerged last year that Nicholas Cage will take a break from making a nonstop string of movies to play John Madden in yet another movie, it was a curiosity. We didn’t know then what we know now.

Christian Bale appears in the same film, as the legendary Al Davis.

Cage has been in some things that, well, aren’t good. Bale’s work rarely lands in that category. The mere mention of Bale’s name gives Madden cachet. Up the ying yang. (If you’re never seen The Prestige, what are you waiting for? If you start now, you will have watched it twice by this time tomorrow.)

Via Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline.com, production began this week. The first look at Cage as Madden and Bale as Davis is awesome.

Others in the film include John Mulaney as EA founder Trip Hawkins, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, and Sienna Miller as Carol Davis.

But it all comes back to Bale. Now that he’s in, I’m all in.

I’ll consider it a bonus if they can lure Michael Caine out of retirement and get him to chain-smoke away his Cockney accent to play Pat Summerall.