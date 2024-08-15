John Madden will be played by . . . Nicholas Cage?

A John Madden biopic is coming. And the legendary coach, broadcaster, and video game mogul will be played by . . . by . . . by . . .

Nicholas Cage?

That’s the official word, via Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” said David O. Russell, who wrote and will direct the film. (Hopefully, at some point, Russell will have Cage will exclaim, “I lost my ham!”)

The film reportedly will tell the origin story of the Madden franchise. Which makes the news no coincidence, given that the newest edition of the Madden game comes out tomorrow.

Cage has appeared in a dizzying number of films, dating back to Fast Times at Ridgemont High, when he was known as Nicholas Coppola.