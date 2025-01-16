 Skip navigation
Jets wrap up interview with Arthur Smith

  
January 16, 2025

The Jets have announced the completion of another head coaching interview.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the latest candidate to wrap up a remote interview with the team. Smith is the 11th candidate to interview with the team and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is set to interview with the team on Thursday as well.

Smith has also interviewed with the Bears this week. The two teams are the only ones that have submitted requests to interview him so far in this cycle.

In-person interviews with coaches currently employed by other teams can begin after the divisional round of the playoffs. The Jets will likely start scheduling a second round of interviews at that point and that will provide more clues about the direction of their search.