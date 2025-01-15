Titans complete in-person interviews with Terrance Gray, Ed Dobbs for their G.M. job

The Titans completed in-person interviews with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dobbs on Tuesday for the team’s General Manager position.

The team conducted virtual interviews with the candidates over the weekend.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, president and CEO Burke Nihill, president of football operations Chad Brinker, head coach Brian Callahan and others on the team’s football staff are among those involved in the in-person interviews at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Gray is in his third season as director of player personnel with the Bills and is in his eighth season with the team. He served as assistant director of player personnel in 2021 after spending a few seasons as the director of college scouting

He joined the Bills in 2017 after spending 11 seasons as a college scout with the Vikings. Gray worked in player development and player personnel from 2003-05 with the Chiefs before going to Minnesota.

Dodds is in his eighth season with the Colts and his 22nd season in the NFL. He’s in his seventh season as assistant General Manager in Indianapolis.

Before joining the Colts, Dodds spent 10 seasons (2007-2016) with the Seahawks. He also has worked for the Raiders.

The Titans also conducted first-round virtual interviews with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Browns assistant G.M. and vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunninghan, Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Titans are seeking to replace Ran Carthon, who held the job for two years.