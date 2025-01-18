 Skip navigation
Bears announce interview with Adam Stenavich

  
Published January 18, 2025 05:14 PM

The Bears have another head coaching interview in the books.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was the latest candidate to meet with the team. The Bears announced the completion of that interview on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears also interviewed Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Saturday, so there was no shortage of NFC North representation on hand.

Stenavich was the offensive line coach for three seasons in Green Bay before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2022. The Packers finished eighth in points scored and fifth in yardage during the 2024 season.

The Bears have now interviewed 16 candidates and they may be ready to move onto a second round of in-person interviews with those that remain in the running.