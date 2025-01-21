Brian Schottenheimer is expected to interview for Cowboys head coach

The current betting favorite to be the next Cowboys head coach is now set to talk with the franchise about the job.

Per a report from NFL Media, Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is expected to interview with the club for the vacancy.

Schottenheimer, 51, has been with the Cowboys since 2022 — first as a coaching analyst and the last two seasons as offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.

The son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, Brian Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator of the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. He’s also been the QBs coach for Washington, the Chargers, and the Colts.

With Dallas reportedly valuing continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott, Schottenheimer becoming head coach would be one way to provide it.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who spent most of his coaching career with the Cowboys, also is thought to be a leading candidate to become Dallas’ next coach.