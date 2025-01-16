Raiders to interview Broncos DC Vance Joseph Thursday

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is set for his second head coaching interview of the week on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Joseph is going to interview with the Raiders. Joseph interviewed for the Jets’ opening on Wednesday and those are the only two teams who have requested meetings with him thus far.

Joseph oversaw a major leap forward for the Broncos defense in his second season on Sean Payton’s staff and that has moved him back into the pool of head coaching candidates. Joseph was the head coach of the Broncos in 2017 and 2018 as well, but he was fired after going 11-21 and coached in Arizona before returning to the AFC West club.

There has been chatter that the Raiders’ search is focused on Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but no deal can be consummated at this point so Joseph and others will still have a chance to sway things in Las Vegas.