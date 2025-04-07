Saints are the betting favorites to pick Shedeur Sanders

Regardless of where Colorado coach Deion Sanders thinks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be picked, the process will play itself out in 17 days.

And the sports books are taking action on where Shedeur will land.

Both DraftKings and FanDuel have the Saints as the favorites to select Sanders. DraftKings has the Saints at +300. New Orleans holds the ninth overall pick in the draft.

The Giants are next, at +350. The Browns have +425 odds. The Steelers are 7-1. The Jets, Raiders, and Rams are 10-1.

Few think the Giants would take Sanders at No. 3. In theory, they could trade down and take him later. The Raiders, at No. 6, have a contract with Geno Smith that doesn’t eliminate them from the quarterback conversation. The Jets have the 7th pick, and the Justin Fields contract cries out “bridge” quarterback.

If Sanders slips past the Saints at No. 9, he could slide. Or, more accurately, someone could trade up to get him.

That dynamic makes the eighth pick (held by the Panthers) a potential hot spot. Eight years ago, the Chiefs cut the line in front of the Saints to get Patrick Mahomes. This year, someone could trade up with the Panthers to get Sanders before the Saints do.

The floor seems to be the Steelers at No. 20. Even if Aaron Rodgers signs, they need a long-term answer. Kenny Pickett wasn’t. Maybe Shedeur would be.