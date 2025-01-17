 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars complete interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

  
Published January 16, 2025 11:23 PM

The Jaguars completed a virtual interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Thursday night, the team announced.

Monken will meet with the Bears on Friday.

He was the seventh interview of the search, with the Jaguars previously talking to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Jaguars also have requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

In his first season as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Monken’s unit finished first in yards and third in points. Monken arrived in Baltimore after three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Georgia, a stint that included back-to-back national championships.

He was the Bucs’ offensive coordinator from 2016-18 and in the same role with the Browns in 2019.

Monken, 58, does have head coaching experience, spending the 2013-15 seasons in that position at Southern Miss.