Jaguars complete interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

The Jaguars completed a virtual interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Thursday night, the team announced.

Monken will meet with the Bears on Friday.

He was the seventh interview of the search, with the Jaguars previously talking to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Jaguars also have requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

In his first season as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Monken’s unit finished first in yards and third in points. Monken arrived in Baltimore after three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Georgia, a stint that included back-to-back national championships.

He was the Bucs’ offensive coordinator from 2016-18 and in the same role with the Browns in 2019.

Monken, 58, does have head coaching experience, spending the 2013-15 seasons in that position at Southern Miss.