Jets request G.M. interviews with Vikings exec Ryan Grigson, Bengals exec Trey Brown

Two more names have surfaced as candidates for the Jets’ General Manager job.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that they have requested an interview with Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson for the vacancy. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have also requested a chance to speak to Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown as well.

Grigson is in his third season with the Vikings and also worked for the Browns and Seahawks after spending five seasons as the General Manager of the Colts. The Colts went to an AFC Championship Game and won two division titles in his first three years, but he was let go after back-to-back 8-8 seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Brown has worked for the Bengals since 2021. He was the director of college scouting for the Eagles earlier in his career and has also worked for the Patriots and in spring football leagues.