nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley is the G.M. of Pitt football, sort of

  
Published April 4, 2025 10:42 AM

Former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley has joined the emerging trend of college football programs hiring General Managers.

Sort of.

Via Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that Whaley has essentially been operating in the role of G.M. “for a couple of years.”

The program later said that Whaley isn’t employed by the school. He works for Alliance 412, the NIL collective associated with Pitt.

Still, Whaley is doing more than coordinating payments to players. Narduzzi said, for example, that Whaley had been “watching video tape” in the team’s facility on Wednesday.

Whaley is apparently still affiliated with the UFL as well.

Whaley spent a decade with the Steelers before joining the Bills in 2010. He became the G.M. in 2013. He was fired after the 2017 draft. He thereafter joined the XFL, for both its 2020 return and 2023 revival.