Hamilton County blames Bengals for delayed stadium deal

All eyes in Cincinnati are suddenly on the ticking clock toward an expiration of the Bengals’ lease at Paycor Stadium. Earlier this week, Bengals executive V.P. Katie Blackburn acknowledged the reality that, without an extension, the Bengals are technically free to play anywhere in 2026.

To the extent that time is running short, the powers-that-be in Hamilton County want everyone to know it’s not their fault.

“I’m ready to get out the blank piece of paper, get out an ink pen and let’s get down to the lease,” Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said at a public meeting on Thursday, via Scott Wartman of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Can we get a deal or can we not get a deal? And I think the taxpayers deserve to know.”

Reece also asked Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto whether the county was doing anything to delay the negotiations with the Bengals. Aluotto said, “No one is slow-walking this process. We’re moving expeditiously. We’re moving purposefully on this.”

Reece also wants Ohio to come to the table. Legislation is pending to give the Browns $600 million in bonds as part of a proposed $2.4 billion stadium. She said that the current budget in the Ohio House of Representatives “shuts out the Bengals.”

“We can’t be late to the table,” Reece said. “We can’t be getting the crumbs. . . . On every issue they think about us last. I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. It’s always a fight to get our fair share down here, to get our respect.”

Regardless of whether and to what extent Ohio will get involved, there are several basic truths at play here. First, the Bengals’ lease will expire before the 2026 aseason, absent an extension. Second, Blackburn acknowledged that the expiration of the lease means geographic free agency. Third, the negotiations to date have not been good.

Is it likely the Bengals would leave Cincinnati? No. Is it possible? Yes.

Is there a reason for any interested city or county in the United States (or in theory beyond) to start piecing together a proposal to lure the team to town?

Absofrickinlutely.