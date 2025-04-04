Titans, Browns, Giants well represented at Colorado’s Pro Day

The teams with the top three picks in this year’s draft are well represented at the University of Colorado’s Pro Day workout on Friday.

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson are all in Boulder as part of the team’s contingent on Friday while Albert Breer of SI.com reports that head coach Brian Callahan will be there next week for a private workout with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter is not expected to work out on Friday, but his on-field work for the Buffaloes was good enough to make him the Heisman Trophy winner, so teams presumably have a pretty good idea about what he’s capable of doing.

The Browns took the two players to dinner on Thursday night and, per Breer, owner Jimmy Haslam is in Boulder along with head coach Kevin Stefanski, General Manager Andrew Berry and several others. The Giants pick third and Peter Schrager of ESPN reports they are represented by head coach Brian Daboll, General Manager Joe Schoen and many others.