 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson sparks legal battle with Dale Earnhardt Jr. over No. 8

  
Published April 4, 2025 09:19 AM

Last year, it was Lamar Jackson vs. Troy Aikman in a copyright squabble over No. 8. This year, the Ravens quarterback has a legal issue with another pro athlete who is associated with the same number.

Attorney Josh Gerben has posted an item on his firm’s website regarding an April 2 filing by Jackson in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jackson challenges the trademark application by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a stylized version of No. 8.

Jackson contends in his submission that: (1) he’s widely associated with No. 8 due to his NFL status; (2) Earnhardt’s efforts could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes; and (3) customers could mistakenly believe products offered by Earnhardt are related to products offered by Jackson.

It’s all very early in the process. The Jackson vs. Aikman issue remains pending. This new issue will likely take months if not years to resolve, too.

The legal system will decide both issues. And, yes, in both cases it seems to be odd that grown men are fighting over the rights to a number. The fact that the battles exist underscore the reality that big money hinges on the ability, or inability, of someone to obtain squatter’s rights on a given digit.