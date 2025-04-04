Lamar Jackson sparks legal battle with Dale Earnhardt Jr. over No. 8

Last year, it was Lamar Jackson vs. Troy Aikman in a copyright squabble over No. 8. This year, the Ravens quarterback has a legal issue with another pro athlete who is associated with the same number.

Attorney Josh Gerben has posted an item on his firm’s website regarding an April 2 filing by Jackson in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jackson challenges the trademark application by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a stylized version of No. 8.

Jackson contends in his submission that: (1) he’s widely associated with No. 8 due to his NFL status; (2) Earnhardt’s efforts could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes; and (3) customers could mistakenly believe products offered by Earnhardt are related to products offered by Jackson.

It’s all very early in the process. The Jackson vs. Aikman issue remains pending. This new issue will likely take months if not years to resolve, too.

The legal system will decide both issues. And, yes, in both cases it seems to be odd that grown men are fighting over the rights to a number. The fact that the battles exist underscore the reality that big money hinges on the ability, or inability, of someone to obtain squatter’s rights on a given digit.