Lamar Jackson, Troy Aikman grapple over No. 8 copyright

A Hall of Fame quarterback with three Super Bowl wins and a future Hall of Famer with two NFL MVP trophies are doing battle over a different number.

Eight.

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Troy Aikman and Lamar Jackson are grappling over copyright issues relating to the number they wore on the football field — eight.

Both apparently hold legal protection over some form of the number. Most recently, Jackson opposed Aikman’s attempt to use “EIGHT” on apparel and bags, arguing that it is “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive” the purchasing public as to whether they’re buying products from Jackson or Aikman.

Jackson’s filing also said he “has expended considerable time, effort, and expense in promoting, advertising, and popularizing the number 8 in connection with his personality and fame” and “is well-known by this number due to his notoriety and fame, along with his promotion of this number in his trademarks and in media coverage.”

Aikman has a beer brand known as “EIGHT.” Jackson sells “Era 8” apparel.

Jackson’s paperwork was submitted on July 9. Aikman’s appeal is due by August 18.

Depending on how things play out, it could make for an awkward production meeting when the Ravens appear on Monday Night Football (where Aikman serves as the analyst) on October 21. And again on November 25.