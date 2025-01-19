 Skip navigation
Report: Bears will interview Eddie George on Sunday

  
Published January 19, 2025 12:04 AM

From Chicago to Chicago?

Among other things that Eddie George did in the 17 years between the end of his playing career and the start of his coaching career, George starred in the Broadway musical Chicago. He now could be playing a different kind of role there.

Jay Glazer of Fox reported after Saturday’s Commanders-Lions playoff game that the Bears will interview Tennessee State coach Eddie George on Sunday morning.

George, a Heisman Trophy winner and long-time Oilers/Titans tailback, has coached Tennessee State for the last four years. He has a record of 24-22. In 2024, he was named the Big South-OVC coach of the year, with a 9-3 regular season record. The team lost in the opening round of the Division I postseason.

The Bears have cast a very wide net in their search for a new coach. They are examining all of the expected candidates, but they also hope to explore whether they might find a candidate others are missing. Someone who could become a star but who currently isn’t on anyone’s radar screen.

George definitely fits the role of someone who isn’t on anyone’s radar screen.

He’s currently on the Bears’. Where it goes from here remains to be seen.