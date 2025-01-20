Robert Saleh to have second interview with the Jaguars

With Ben Johnson off the table for the Jaguars, their search will move on to others.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports, and PFT has confirmed, that former Jets coach Robert Saleh will have a second interview with the Jaguars on Friday.

Saleh’s first interview happened last week, in person. It’s a sign that he’s a serious candidate, because the clock is suddenly ticking even more loudly in the game of musical chairs that emerges after the coaching carousel reaches full speed.

He also has interviewed with the Raiders and Cowboys. The fact that the Jaguars will be taking a closer look becomes a poop-or-get-off-the-pot message to other teams who are considering Saleh.

Many assume he’ll end up being a defensive coordinator again, presumably with the 49ers. But other coaches who have been fired have instantly landed elsewhere right away. For example, Eric Mangini went from the Jets to the Browns without a year off. Rex Ryan got the Buffalo job after being fired by the Jets. Chip Kelly went straight from the Eagles to the 49ers. Adam Gase was hired by the Jets after being fired by the Dolphins. Fired by the Panthers, Ron Rivera was hired by Washington. Frank Reich went from the Colts to the Panthers. Andy Reid landed on his feet, to say the least, with the Chiefs after being fired in Philadelphia.

And John Fox pulled it off twice. He was fired by the Panthers and hired by the Broncos, before he was fired by the Broncos and hired by the Bears.

For teams that regard the Jets as being a dysfunctional mess, with the mismanagement flowing from the top of the organization, the fact that owner Woody Johnson abruptly fired Saleh so early in the 2024 season might not be a disqualifying factor. It could be a sign that Saleh wasn’t the problem with the Jets — and that he could be the solution another down-on-its-luck team is searching for.