Saints to interview Joe Brady, Darren Rizzi Friday

The Saints’ head coaching search is set to continue on Friday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they will hold a pair of interviews with candidates. They are set to meet with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and their interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

The Jaguars and Jets have also requested permission to interview Brady, but he has not spoken with either of those clubs and there’s no word on when or if that is going to happen. If he does not have an initial interview with teams this week, he will not be eligible to have one until after the Bills are eliminated.

Rizzi, who guided the Saints to a 3-5 record after Dennis Allen was fired, has also interviewed with the Jets.