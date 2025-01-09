 Skip navigation
Raiders fire G.M. Tom Telesco

  
Published January 9, 2025 02:08 PM

The Raiders are electing for a hard reset of their football operation.

After firing head coach Antonio Pierce earlier this week, Las Vegas fired General Manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, the team announced.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Tom Telesco of his duties as General Manager,” the club released in a statement. “We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best.”

Telesco, 52, was hired last January and paired with Antonio Pierce, who had been hired as the team’s full-time head coach. They replaced the tandem of head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, who had been hired in 2022.

Telesco was the Chargers G.M. from 2013-2023 after spending 1998-2012 with the Colts, working his way up the scouting department.

The Raiders went 4-13 in their one season with Telesco as G.M. The Chargers were 84-92 under Telesco.